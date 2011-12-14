(Adds details, background)
LAGOS Dec 14 Nigeria's Union Bank
plans on Wednesday to begin issuing 1.4 billion
ordinary shares at 6.81 naira to existing shareholders through a
rights issue, as part of its recapitalisation process.
Trading on Union Bank shares has been suspended at 2.09
naira per share, pending the completion of recapitalisation.
The lender, which is one of Nigeria's oldest institutions,
was rescued by the central bank in 2009 and asked to
recapitalise. The rights issue will end on Jan. 20, a spokesman
for the bank told Reuters.
Union Bank won shareholders nod in September to recapitalise
following the bail out, using $750 million from a group of
private equity investors led by African Capital Alliance, who
will own 60 percent of the lender.
It said existing shareholders will own a 21 percent stake
after the rights issue, while state-owned "bad bank" AMCON will
get 19 percent stake for helping repair its balance
sheet.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Joe Brock)