LAGOS Dec 14 Nigeria's Union Bank plans on Wednesday to begin issuing 1.4 billion ordinary shares at 6.81 naira to existing shareholders through a rights issue, as part of its recapitalisation process.

Trading on Union Bank shares has been suspended at 2.09 naira per share, pending the completion of recapitalisation.

The lender, which is one of Nigeria's oldest institutions, was rescued by the central bank in 2009 and asked to recapitalise. The rights issue will end on Jan. 20, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters.

Union Bank won shareholders nod in September to recapitalise following the bail out, using $750 million from a group of private equity investors led by African Capital Alliance, who will own 60 percent of the lender.

It said existing shareholders will own a 21 percent stake after the rights issue, while state-owned "bad bank" AMCON will get 19 percent stake for helping repair its balance sheet. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)