LAGOS, April 30 Nigeria's Union Bank
said on Tuesday it had posted a
pre-tax profit of 9.06 billion naira ($57.38 million) in 2012,
compared with a 107.68 billion naira loss a year earlier.
Gross earnings rose by 33 percent to 112.79 billion naira,
from 85.1 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a
filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Union Bank had in 2010 sold a 60 percent stake to a group of
institutional investors led by African Capital Alliance private
equity for $750 million to help it recapitalise.
The bank was one of nine lenders that the central bank spent
$4 billion bailing out in 2009, after it judged they were
grossly under capitalised. Its losses in 2011 wer largely owing
to write downs of bad debt.
($1 = 157.9 naira)
