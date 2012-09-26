LAGOS, Sept 26 Nigeria's Union Bank said on
Wednesday it had swung to a pre-tax profit of 12.46 billion
naira ($79.05 million) in the year to June, compared with 61.57
bln naira loss in the same period last year, after operations
were recapitalised by a new investors.
Gross earnings however declined to 58 billion naira,
compared with 67.82 billion naira in the same period last year,
the bank said in a statement to the stock exchange.
Union Bank, one of the lenders rescued by the central bank
in 2009, was taken over by a group of institutional investors
led by African Capital Alliance, a private equity firm, for $750
million to help it recapitalise.
The recovery was due to an injection of new capital and
support from the state-owned bad bank AMCON, which cleaned up
its bad loan portfolio, bank chief executive Funke Osibodu said
in a statement.
($1 = 157.62 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)