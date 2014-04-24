LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's Unity Bank increased first-quarter pretax profit 26 percent to 3.14 billion naira ($19.42 million) from 2.49 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Gross earnings rose to 14.97 billion naira during the three-month period, against 13.98 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday. ($1 = 161.6500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Goodman)