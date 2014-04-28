LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Unity Bank on Monday posted a pretax loss of 33.6 billion naira ($209 million) for 2013, against a 6.45 billion naira profit in the same period last year.

Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 52.2 billion naira during the twelve months period to Dec. 31, compared with 41.2 billion naira a year earlier.

($1 = 160.8400 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Mark Potter)