CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed: Veresen soars, Home Capital slumps
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's Unity Bank on Monday posted a pretax loss of 33.6 billion naira ($209 million) for 2013, against a 6.45 billion naira profit in the same period last year.
Gross earnings at the mid-tier lender rose to 52.2 billion naira during the twelve months period to Dec. 31, compared with 41.2 billion naira a year earlier.
($1 = 160.8400 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Mark Potter)
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.