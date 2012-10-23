BRIEF-WH Ireland exchanges contracts at One New Bailey
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
LAGOS Oct 23 Nigeria Unity Bank said on Tuesday its 9-month pre-tax profit jumped 48 percent to 4.44 billion naira ($28.22 million), compared with 3 billion naira in the same period a year ago.
Gross earnings in the year to September rose to 38.91 billion naira from 30.72 billion naira, while loans grew by 48.28 percent to 178.05 billion naira in the period, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Its shares were up 1.64 percent on the day to 0.62 naira on the local bourse by 1420 GMT. ($1 = 157.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa)
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
* JAN-MARCH NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED WITH 7 PERCENT TO SEK 129 PR SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)