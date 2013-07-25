LAGOS, July 25 Nigeria Unity Bank said on Thursday its half-year pre-tax profit rose 24 percent to 4.35 billion naira ($27.17 million), compared with 3.52 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Gross earnings in the first half of the year jumped to 30.17 billion naira from 25.93 billion naira, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 160.1 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)