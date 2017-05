LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's Unity Bank swung to pretax profit of 13.63 billion naira ($68 million) in 2014 versus a pretax loss of 33.63 billion naira in the previous year, it said on Friday.

The middle tier bank's revenue rose to 62.63 billion naira from 52.19 billion naira, the lender said in a statement.

($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)