ABUJA, April 10 The United States has agreed to
sell fighter jets to Nigeria to help in its fight against Boko
Haram and talks underway include possible U.S. assistance in
training, surveillance and military intelligence sharing, a
senior Nigerian military official said on Monday.
"Yes, I can confirm to you that the U.S. has agreed to sell
some fighter jets to us to support in the ongoing insurgency
war," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The ongoing negotiation is not only in the supply of
fighter jets but also assistance in training, surveillance and
military intelligence," the official added.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; Writing by Lesley
Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)