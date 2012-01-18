* U.S. court says Marubeni agrees to pay $54.6 million
* DoJ says $1.7 billion in penalties imposed on all parties
LAGOS Jan 18 Japanese conglomerate
Marubeni Corp is paying $54.6 million in criminal fines
for its role in a scheme to win billions of dollars of contracts
by bribing Nigerian government officials.
The charges, brought by the U.S. Department of Justice under
the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, relate to Marubeni's actions
as agent for TSKJ, a four-company joint venture that was seeking
contracts to build a liquefied natural gas plant.
Between 1995 and 2004 TSKJ, made up of Technip,
Snamprogetti Netherlands, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR)
and JGC Corporation, was awarded four contracts
valued at more than $6 billion by Nigeria LNG Ltd (NLNG) to
build the LNG facilities on Bonny Island.
Government-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was
the largest shareholder in NLNG, owning 49 percent.
Marubeni said it had agreed to pay the fine as part of a
Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the DOJ.
"With today's resolution, the department has held
accountable all five of the corporations that participated in
the massive, decade-long scheme to bribe Nigerian government
officials in connection with the so-called Bonny Island
project," said Mythili Raman, Principal Deputy Assistant
Attorney General of the DOJ's Criminal Division in the U.S.
court statement.
"As a result of this extensive investigation, the department
and our partners have obtained more than $1.7 billion in
penalties and forfeiture orders from the joint venture partners,
their agents and individuals who sought illegally to obtain the
Bonny Island contracts."
Since 2009 the venture companies have all paid hundreds of
millions of dollars in fines; Kellogg Brown & Root LLC was
ordered to pay $402 million, Technip agreed to pay $240 million,
Snamprogetti agreed to pay $240 million, and JGC has agreed to
pay $218.8 million.
The LNG facilities have since been built and are now a major
exporter of liquefied gas to Western Europe.
An NLNG spokesman said the TSKJ scandal had nothing to do
with those that now operate the company.