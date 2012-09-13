* U.S. embassy in Abuja warns citizens of possible attack
* Islamist backlash fear after film said to insult Prophet
* Boko Haram sect has killed "blasphemers" in the past
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Sept 13 Police in Nigeria, which faces an
Islamist insurgent threat, ordered 24-hour security around all
foreign embassies on Thursday after gunmen in Libya enraged over
a film about the Prophet Mohammad killed the U.S. ambassador
there.
The American embassy in Abuja issued an emergency warning to
its citizens living in Nigeria, where radical Islamist sect Boko
Haram has killed hundreds this year in an insurgency against the
Nigerian government.
"Extremists may attempt to target U.S citizens and other
Westerners in Nigeria," the message on the embassy's website
said. "The situation in the country remains fluid and
unpredictable."
U.S. embassies in Yemen and Egypt were attacked by
demonstrators on Thursday and U.S. warships headed to Libya
after Tuesday's attack on the U.S. mission there that killed the
ambassador and three other Americans.
Nigerian authorities fear an Islamist backlash, possibly
after Friday prayers this week.
"The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Dahiru
Abubakar, has placed all police formations across the federation
on red alert," a statement from the Nigerian police said.
"The IGP has directed ... 24-hour water-tight security in
and around all embassies and foreign missions in Nigeria as well
as other vulnerable targets."
The Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed hundreds of
people this year as it aims to revive an ancient Islamic state
in the modern West African country of 160 million people, split
roughly evenly between Muslims and Christians.
Boko Haram bombed the offices of Nigerian newspaper This Day
in April because of an article written years before about the
Miss World beauty pageant and the Prophet Mohammad that they
said was blasphemous to Islam.
The sect also carried out a suicide bombing on the United
Nations building in the capital Abuja last year.
The attacks this week in several Arab states were by groups
protesting against the anti-Islam film called the "Innocence of
Muslims," by a U.S.-Israeli director which has been circulating
online for weeks.
Muslim and Christian groups in Nigeria condemned the film
but urged their followers to remain peaceful.
"We are appealing to the entire youth of our dear country
Nigeria to remain law abiding resolute and focused so that some
few individuals should not succeed in creating disharmony among
us," the youth leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria
(CAN) Diji Obadiah Haruna said in a statement.
"We should join hands in condemning such act of disrespect
for our religious values."
Hundreds have been killed in recent years in periodic
religious clashes in Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where the largely
Christian south meets the mostly Muslim north. CAN often tries
to temper potential sources of aggravation.
Islamist Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi said he backed
peaceful protest but not attacks on embassies.
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said the U.S.
government could not be blamed for the film, which many Muslims
felt insulted the Prophet, but urged Washington to take action
against its producers.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja and Garba
Garba Mohammed in Kaduna; Editing by Janet Lawrence)