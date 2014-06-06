WASHINGTON, June 6 The United States is
financing a new 24-hour satellite TV channel in northern Nigeria
meant to counter insurgencies by the militant Islamist Boko
Haram and other groups in the region, the New York Times
reported on Friday.
A U.S. official confirmed the project was under way but did
not give full details. The official said the United States would
"support Nigerian efforts to provide an attractive alternative
to the messaging of violent extremists."
The project is a result of discussions with Nigeria dating
back to late 2012 on ways to cooperate against Boko Haram and
the content of the channel will be produced by Nigerians in
Nigeria, the official said.
The United States has in recent months increased its
collaboration with Lagos in response to violence from Boko
Haram, including surveillance and communications help after the
abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls in April.
The Times said the TV channel, which is not yet broadcasting
but is near to completion, is financed by the State Department's
Bureau of Counterterrorism and is expected to cost about $6
million.
The project is run in Nigeria by Equal Access International,
a San Francisco-based government contractor that has managed
media programs sponsored by the State Department in Yemen and
Pakistan meant to encourage youth participation in politics and
counter Islamist extremism, it said.
The paper quoted foreign policy experts saying the project
faced several challenges in a region with low levels of
infrastructure, public services, literacy and security. Access
to electricity is limited and few people own televisions.
In addition to the broadcasts, the Times said the project
would provide training to journalists in the region.
