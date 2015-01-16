(Recasts after interview with Mahama)
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA Jan 16 West African leaders will seek
authority next week from the African Union to create a
multi-national force to fight Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamist
insurgents, Ghanaian President John Mahama told Reuters on
Friday.
Any such force would represent the most robust international
response yet to the militants who have killed thousands over the
last year in their campaign for an Islamic caliphate and have
also launched cross border attacks into Niger and Cameroon.
Boko Haram is seen as the most serious security threat to
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country and its biggest energy
producer, but Mahama said the group and militants in Somalia,
Kenya, Mali and elsewhere posed a wider risk.
"Terrorism is like a cancer and if we don't deal with it it
will keep going. It threatens everybody in the sub region. When
it comes to terrorism nobody is too far or too near," he said.
It will take months before an African Union force could be
set up and key issues such as who would command it, the location
of its headquarters and its financing remain undecided, he said.
Once set up, however, the African Union could ultimately
seek a United Nations Security Council mandate to take over the
force as happened in Sudan's Darfur region, he said.
Mahama was speaking as current chair of West African
regional bloc ECOWAS, which has been accused of not doing enough
to combat Boko Haram.
"Nigeria is taking military action and Cameroon is fighting
Boko Haram, but I think we are increasingly getting to the point
where probably a regional or a multinational force is coming
into consideration," he said earlier.
In a further blow, Boko Haram militants seized the military
base and town of Baga, in Nigeria on the shores of Lake Chad, on
Jan. 3. Baga was the headquarters of a planned force to fight
the insurgents with troops from Nigeria, Chad, Niger and
Cameroon, although that initiative stalled.
The insurgency stirred international outrage when militants
seized more than 200 school girls in Chibok, northeastern
Nigeria, the epicentre of the violence, last April.
France must do more to help countries fight Boko Haram,
President Francois Hollande told an annual conference of French
and foreign ambassadors in Paris.
"Today, Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Benin are threatened and
this situation means the international community must take
appropriate action and can't let this be," he said.
France said last month it would help coordinate a regional
task force against Boko Haram given signs of mistrust among West
African neighbours.
Cameroon President Paul Biya this month appealed for
military help against Boko Haram. On Friday, U.S. Ambassador
Michael Stephen Hoza said Washington would help train Cameroon's
soldiers and offered equipment for the fight.
Russian Ambassador Nikolay Ratsiborinski said Moscow would
supply equipment, training and arms to Cameroon and provide
humanitarian assistance.
(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris and Tansa Musa in
Yaounde; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bernard Orr)