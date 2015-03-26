ABUJA, March 26 Nigeria's military has detained two Al Jazeera journalists in the northeast city of Maiduguri since Tuesday, the news outlet said on Thursday.

Al Jazeera said the journalists, Ahmed Idris and Ali Mustafa, were being kept in their hotel rooms until further notice. Their camera equipment had been confiscated.

Nigeria's defence headquarters said on Wednesday that the two television reporters were "restrained to their hotel" after they had been monitored for "loitering" in areas where military operations were on-going against the country's Islamist insurgency. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by John Stonestreet)