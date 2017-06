BAUCHI, Nigeria At least 12 people were killed when a bomb exploded in a chuch on the outskirts of Nigeria's city of Bauchi on Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast on the outskirts of the city of Bauchi, although churches have been a favourite target of violent Islamist sect Boko Haram this year.

