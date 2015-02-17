MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Feb 17 At least three explosions struck a military checkpoint in the northeast Nigerian town of Biu on Tuesday, witnesses and a security source said.

Witness Auwalu Ibrahim, a local pro-government vigilante, said there were children around the checkpoint when the blasts went off.

The cause was unclear, although the town has been repeatedly attacked by Islamist militant group Boko Haram. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)