YOLA, Nigeria, May 19 - A suspected Boko Haram suicide
bomber killed at least six people on Tuesday at a cattle market
in the rural town of Garkida, in Nigeria's northeastern Adamawa
state, police said.
Witnesses put the figure higher, saying up to 10 had been
killed in the busy market when the blast stuck at shortly before
2 p.m.
"The suicide bomber killed six people in Garkida market,"
said Osman Abubakar, a spokesman for Adamawa police.
Thousands have been killed in Boko Haram's six-year
insurgency that at its height saw the militant Islamists control
an area the size of Belgium, but the group has been pushed from
most of the territory it controlled in the past few weeks.
(Reporting by Emma Ande and Isaac Abrak, Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)