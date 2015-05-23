ABUJA May 23 Nigeria's armed forces killed
scores of Boko Haram militants and rescued 20 women and children
as part of an operation in the Sambisa forest, the group's
remaining hideout in the northeast of Africa's most populous
nation, the military said on Saturday.
In a statement, military spokesman Major General Chris
Olukolade said one soldier was killed in a landmine explosion
during Friday's operation and around 10 others were injured.
Thousands have been killed in the Islamist group's six-year
insurgency that at its height saw the insurgents control an area
the size of Belgium in Africa's biggest oil producer.
But the group, whose name means "Western education is
sinful" in the Hausa language, has been pushed from most of the
territory it controlled in the past few months by Nigeria's army
with assistance, at times, from soldiers provided by
neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
"Troops have forged ahead with the ongoing offensive
operations as scores of the terrorists died in the assault on
their bases," said Olukolade.
"A total of 20 women and children were rescued," added the
military spokesman, who said the operation was ongoing.
The Sambisa forest covers a vast area in a remote part of
northeast Nigeria, making it difficult to verify the claims.
The military did not say if those rescued included any of
the 200 schoolgirls Boko Haram abducted from the town of Chibok
last year, an attack that sparked an international outcry.
Diplomats and intelligence officials said they believed at
least some of the girls were being held in the forest about 100
km (60 miles) from Chibok, although U.S. reconnaissance drones
failed to find them.
The Nigerian army has freed more than 700 women held by Boko
Haram in recent weeks but the Chibok girls have not been among
them.
Boko Haram, which sometimes puts out statements and videos
via the Internet, has not commented on the military's claims.
Nigerians hope president-elect Muhammadu Buhari, a former
army general who will be inaugurated on Friday, will stamp out
the rebellion which his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan,
struggled to confront.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)