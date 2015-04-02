* Buhari said Chad's leadership in Boko Haram fight 'a
disgrace'
* His victory may reshape deployment of 10,000 strong AU
force
* Boko Haram appears weakened by two-month regional
offensive
* Buhari's support in the north a key weapon to beat Boko
Haram
By Daniel Flynn
DAKAR, April 2 When Chadian troops occupied
parts of northern Nigeria in the 1980s, Nigerian Major-General
Muhammadu Buhari chased them back across the border in a show of
strength months before he seized power in a military coup.
Thirty years later, the 72-year-old former strongman has
returned as head of state, defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan
at the ballot box this week, and once again seems determined to
end Chad's presence on Nigerian soil.
Chad's battle-hardened troops have been a driving force
behind a regional offensive against Boko Haram that has expelled
the Islamist group from the major towns of northeast Nigeria in
a matter of weeks.
Buhari, himself a Muslim from the north, branded President
Goodluck Jonathan's reliance on Chad to suppress the insurgency
before the election as a national disgrace. He has promised to
restore the territorial integrity of Africa's most populous
nation.
In his first speech since winning office, Buhari said he
would spare no effort to defeat Boko Haram, which has killed
thousands of people in its six-year-old campaign to carve out an
Islamist caliphate in Nigeria.
His determination for Nigeria to wrest back the initiative
may signal a check to a planned 10,000-strong regional force
mandated by the African Union in January, meant to be
headquartered in the Chadian capital N'Djamena.
With Buhari vowing to root out corruption and restore
prestige to Nigeria's once-proud military, cooperation with
neighbouring countries may return to the previous pattern of
joint border patrols, rather than a multinational mission on
Nigerian soil, analysts said.
"It's a national humiliation for Nigeria to see Chad doing
the job of the Nigerian military and Buhari cannot accept that,"
said Marc-Antoine Perouse de Montclos, fellow at London-based
think-tank Chatham House.
"That doesn't mean he'll stop international cooperation...
but he'll try to leave the job of fighting Boko Haram with the
Nigerian army."
In the long wait for Buhari's inauguration on May 29, the
regional operation appears likely to continue. On Tuesday, Chad
and Niger forces captured the border town of Malam Fatori, one
of Boko Haram's last footholds - just as Buhari's election
victory was confirmed.
Despite his nationalist rhetoric, Nigeria's new
president-elect was welcomed by West African capitals weary of
Jonathan's long neglect of the Islamist uprising in an
impoverished and sparsely populated corner of his country.
Senior army officers from Chad and Niger have denounced what
they saw as a failure to cooperate by Nigeria, which launched
its own separate offensive against Boko Haram. Without Nigerian
troops alongside them to occupy liberated towns, Chadian troops
have been obliged to retake some communities several times.
"It is impossible for Buhari not to do better than the
previous government," Mohamed Bazoum, minister of state for the
presidency in Niger, told Reuters. "He will be a good partner
for us and I'm convinced that Nigeria will play an important
role in eradicating Boko Haram."
CHAD'S DEBY WANTS MULTINATIONAL FORCE
Chad's President Idriss Deby, in an interview last week,
called for the African Union force to be deployed quickly and
said that the campaign against Boko Haram would take months to
complete. He said the group could have as many as 20,000
fighters - far more than usually estimated.
Its revenues sapped by a slump in oil prices, Chad has led
African calls for the United Nations to set up a trust fund to
fight Boko Haram.
Deby, singled out as the 'Chadian Satan' by Boko Haram
leader Abubakar Shekau, expressed his country's continued
willingness "to contribute to the stability of the subregion" in
a letter of congratulations to Bujari on Wednesday.
Leaders from west and central Africa will discuss the fight
against Boko Haram at a summit on April 8 in Equatorial Guinea,
but Buhari is not expected to attend, a Western diplomat said.
With an easing of Boko Haram's stranglehold over trade
routes to Chad - a main motivation for Deby's intervention - the
urgency for its military intervention has eased.
The regional offensive appears to have hurt Boko Haram's
operational capacity. Despite pledges by Shekau to disrupt
elections in the north, it carried out only minor attacks.
Yet since the killing of its founder Mohammed Yusuf in 2009
in police custody, Boko Haram has proved its ability to go to
ground and regenerate.
Buhari's plan to combat corruption in Nigeria's armed
forces, improve the pay and equipment of soldiers, and impose a
clear chain of command from political leaders in Abuja, will
take time, the Western diplomat said.
Any return to violence by disgruntled former militants in
the oil-rich Niger Delta, the cradle of Jonathan's support,
would distract attention from fighting Boko Haram. With oil
prices depressed, Buhari's government may have less scope than
its predecessor to buy peace in the Delta, analysts say.
But Buhari's commitment on defeating the Islamists - coupled
with his reputation for toughness and northern credentials -
could play an important role in winning the collaboration of the
northern population, estranged from Abuja by years of
indifference and army abuses.
"Buhari has been in the military. He knows the ins-and-outs
of the military and I believe he's going to do better than
Jonathan," said Aminu Issa, a civil servant in the northern town
of Kaduna, a flashpoint of religious tensions. "There will no
longer be any Boko Haram."
An increase in support from people in the battleground state
of Borno - which voted massively for Buhari - could prove his
most effective weapon in the war against Boko Haram.
"The people of Borno will look at Abuja as being supportive
which was not the case up until now," said Perouse de Montclos.
"For me, the main difference will be hope. Simply hope."
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Kaduna, Madjiasra Nako
in N'Djamena, Abdoulaye Massalaki in Niamey and Elizabeth Pineau
in Paris; Editing by Angus macSwan)