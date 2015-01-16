ABUJA Jan 16 A suicide bomber blew himself up at a market in the northeast Nigerian city of Gombe on Friday, killing at least six people and wounding 10, emergency workers on the scene said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamist group Boko Haram. The militants have killed thousands in gun and bomb attacks during five years of insurgency in Africa's biggest economy, especially in the northeast, where Gombe lies.

"Our workers have evacuated six bodies and 10 injured, and we believe there could more bodies because the market is usually populated," Umar Shittu, spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency for Gombe said by telephone. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Ardo Abdullah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Roche)