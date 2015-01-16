ABUJA Jan 16 A suicide bomber blew himself up
at a market in the northeast Nigerian city of Gombe on Friday,
killing at least six people and wounding 10, emergency workers
on the scene said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamist group Boko Haram.
The militants have killed thousands in gun and bomb attacks
during five years of insurgency in Africa's biggest economy,
especially in the northeast, where Gombe lies.
"Our workers have evacuated six bodies and 10 injured, and
we believe there could more bodies because the market is usually
populated," Umar Shittu, spokesman of the National Emergency
Management Agency for Gombe said by telephone.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Ardo Abdullah; Writing by Tim
Cocks; Editing by Andrew Roche)