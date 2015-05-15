MAIDUGURI May 15 The Nigerian town of Marte in
Borno state has been retaken by Boko Haram militants after being
liberated in February, the state deputy governor said.
"It is sad as we have been made to understand that Marte is
today completely fallen under the control of the insurgents,
which to us is a very huge set back," deputy governor Zannah
Umar Mustapha said.
The Islamist jihadi group took over a territory larger than
Belgium last year and it took the combined efforts of Nigerian,
Chadian and Nigerien troops to push them out of most of the
areas, while Cameroon repelled border attacks.
The Sambisa forest reserve remains their last major
stronghold.
(Reporting By Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Toni Reinhold)