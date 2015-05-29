MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 29 - At least seven people died and
12 were injured when twin bomb blasts by suspected Boko Haram
militants struck a wedding party in northeast Nigeria's Borno
state on Friday, locals said.
The explosions, two minutes apart, hit the remote town of
Tashan Alade at about 6 a.m. local time -- hours before new
president Muhammadu Buhari vowed in his inauguration speech that
the "mindless, godless" militants would be
defeated.
Thousands have been killed and millions displaced during the
Islamist group's six-year insurgency. At the start of the year
it controlled a swathe of territory the size of Belgium in the
northeast of Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer.
"Seven people have been killed," an unnamed police source
told Reuters.
"Relations and friends of the groom and bridegroom were just
gathering when the bomb explosions happened," said Adamu Illiya,
a member of an anti-Boko Haram vigilante group, who added that
12 were injured.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Andrew Roche)