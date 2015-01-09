YAOUNDE Jan 9 Cameroon's President Paul Biya
has appealed for international military help to fight Islamist
militant group Boko Haram, which this week threatened to step up
its cross-border raids into the country from Nigeria.
The Nigerian group is part of a "global" movement that has
attacked Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia in its
drive to establish its authority from the Indian Ocean to the
Atlantic, Biya said.
"A global threat calls for a global response. Such should be
the response of the international community, including the
African Union and our regional organizations," he said in a New
Year speech on Thursday to diplomats at the presidential palace.
He said he regretted that a regional military force against
the Islamists had yet to be established.
At least 15 people were killed in an attack on a bus in
north Cameroon on New Year's day.
A man purporting to be Boko Haram's leader, Abubakar Shekau,
threatened in a video posted online this week to step up
violence in Cameroon unless it scrapped its constitution and
embraced Islam. Biya did not comment on the video in his speech.
The country has deployed more troops to its Far North region
and has killed hundreds of the Islamist fighters. New laws aimed
at stamping out the militants were also helping, Biya said.
"Although weakened by the losses it has suffered, our foe
nonetheless remains capable of bouncing back," he said.
The German government donated 120 all-terrain vehicles to
Cameroon's military in November.
Boko Haram is the main security threat to Nigeria, Africa's
leading energy producer and biggest economy and also threatens
Chad and Niger.
