YAOUNDE Feb 9 Boko Haram militants attacked a
border village in northern Cameroon and are suspected of
kidnapping at least 18 people travelling on a bus, two military
sources told Reuters on Monday.
Nigeria's military is struggling to contain the Sunni
jihadist insurgents blamed for killing 10,000 people last year
and kidnapping hundreds of others while mounting frequent
cross-border raids as it seeks to establish an emirate.
Neighbours Chad, Cameroon and Niger have responded by
sending thousands of troops to the remote border zone near Lake
Chad, where intense gunbattles erupted last week.
Two military sources said Boko Haram attacked the village of
Kerawa in the Far North on Sunday and 11 of their fighters were
killed in clashes with Cameroon's army. They said at least eight
Cameroonian soldiers were wounded in the fighting.
Separately, a passenger vehicle was missing near the village
of Adanga Danga, the sources said.
"There are no claims yet but we think it was Boko Haram,"
said one of the sources, who said there were 18 people aboard.
The second military source said there were about 30 people
on board the missing bus. A Defence Ministry spokesman was not
immediately available for comment on the incidents.
