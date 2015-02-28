YAOUNDE Feb 28 Thousands of people marched in
Cameroon's capital on Saturday to protest against Nigeria's Boko
Haram insurgency and support the Central African nation's army,
which is fighting alongside regional neighbours to defeat the
Islamist group.
The march in Yaounde was aimed at informing the public,
especially in the southern regions, about the threat posed by
Boko Haram, which has carried out regular cross-border raids in
the far north, one of the organisers said.
Yaounde is located in the central region of the country.
"It was important to tell Cameroonians that we are at war
and a part of the country is suffering," said Gubai Gatama, a
newspaper editor who was among the march's organisers. "About
150,000 people have been displaced by the conflict."
In addition to its own citizens forced to flee the violence,
thousands of refugees have poured into Cameroon from
northeastern Nigeria, where Boko Haram is seeking to carve out
an Islamist emirate.
"Some 170 schools in Cameroon's northern region have been
closed," Gatama said.
Boko Haram's six-year insurgency in Nigeria has spread to
neighbouring countries, where the group has launched attacks
over the past year, burning villages and kidnapping residents.
The Lake Chad region nations threatened by Boko Haram,
Nigeria along with Cameroon, Niger and Chad, have launched a
joint offensive to quell the rebellion and claim to have retaken
territory from group in recent weeks.
Muhamadou Labara Awal, 27, was among the 5,000 people who
organisers estimated marched on the May. 20 boulevard in
Yaounde, chanting and waving the flags of the regional
coalition.
"It was important for me to be here because I'm not a
soldier to be deployed to Fotokol. The only way I could pay
homage to our troops was to be here," Awal said, referring to a
northern town regularly targeted by Boko Haram.
