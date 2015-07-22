(Adds details, quote, background)
YAOUNDE, July 22 Two suicide bomb attacks killed
at least 13 people in northern Cameroon on Wednesday, the
president's office said, in what appeared to be the deepest
incursion by Boko Haram militants from neighbouring Nigeria.
The first explosion hit a market and the second a densely
populated neighbourhood, both in the capital of Cameroon's Far
North region, Maroua, a military source told Reuters.
No one claimed responsibility, but Boko Haram has stepped up
attacks on the countries bordering its northeast Nigerian
stronghold - Chad, Niger as well as Cameroon.
All three have contributed troops to a regional offensive
against the Islamist militants who have allied themselves to
Islamic State and pose one of the biggest security threats in
the combustible region.
"People were running in all directions," said Celestin, a
teacher, who said he had just arrived at the city's central
market when the first bomb went off.
A statement from the office of President Paul Biya said 13
people were killed in the attack. Cameroon state television
channel CRTV quoted the region's governor saying 17 people died.
The blasts came 10 days after two suicide attacks killed 13
people in Fotokol, about 300 km (200 miles) north of
Maroua.
(Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo and Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by
Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)