DAKAR Jan 16 Chad will send a large number of
troops to neighbouring Cameroon to help it fight increasing
incursions from Boko Haram Islamist militants attacking from
Nigeria, the Central African nation's president said on
Thursday.
The announcement by President Paul Biya did not specify how
many troops Chad will send, but comes a day after the Chadian
government said it will actively help Cameroon fight Boko Haram
militants.
Chad President Idriss Deby Itno "has decided to send a large
contingent of Chadian armed forces to help the Cameroonian Armed
Forces facing...repeated attacks from the Boko Haram terrorist
sect," Biya said in the statement on the presidency's website.
Biya has called for international military help to fight the
Islamist militant group that has seized swathes of northern
Nigeria and is threatening neighbours who share borders with the
northeastern zones occupied by the group.
Boko Haram, which aims to carve out an Islamist state in
northern Nigeria, has stepped up attacks in the region as
Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, prepares for a crucial Feb.
14 presidential election.
The group has also carried out a number of attacks and raids
across the border in northern Cameroon, prompting the government
to deploy thousands of troops including special forces.
United Nations Special Representative for West Africa
Mohamed Ibn Chambas on Thursday, urged Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad
and Niger, the four nations in the region immediately threatened
by Boko Haram, to set aside their differences and agree on a
command structure and strategy for a regional force to defeat
the militants.
