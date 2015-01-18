* Those abducted include around 50 boys and girls
* Militants increasingly attacking villages in Cameroon
* Chad deploys soldiers to northern Cameroon to fight Boko
Haram
(Adds details on Chadian deployment)
By Anne Mireille Nzouankeu and Tansa Musa
YAOUNDE, Jan 18 Suspected Boko Haram Islamist
fighters from Nigeria kidnapped around 80 people, many of them
children, and killed three others on Sunday in a cross-border
attack on villages in northern Cameroon, army and government
officials said.
The group, which has killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds
in its bid to carve out an Islamic state in northern Nigeria,
has also targeted Cameroon and Niger over the past year as it
seeks to expand its zone of operations.
Sunday's kidnappings, among the largest abductions on
Cameroonian soil, came as neighbouring Chad deployed troops to
support Cameroon's forces in the area.
"According to our initial information, around 30 adults,
most of them herders, and 50 young girls and boys aged between
10 and 15 years were abducted," a senior army officer deployed
to northern Cameroon told Reuters.
He said the early-morning attack had targeted the village of
Mabass and other villages along the porous border. Soldiers
intervened and exchanged fire with the raiders for around two
hours, he added.
Government spokesman Issa Tchiroma confirmed the attack, in
which he said three people had been killed, as well as the
kidnappings. He was not able to say with certainty how many
people had been taken in the raid.
"There was a Boko Haram attack on several localities in the
Far North region. The assailants burnt down about 80 homes and
kidnapped several inhabitants including women and very young
children," he said.
In an attack that gained worldwide attention last year, its
fighters kidnapped around 200 schoolgirls from the town of
Chibok, in northeastern Nigeria.
It has stepped up attacks in the region as Africa's biggest
economy prepares for a Feb. 14 presidential election.
In a video posted online this month, a man claiming to be
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau threatened to step up violence
in neighbouring Cameroon unless it scraps its constitution and
embraces Islam.
Faced with increased violence along the border, Yaounde has
deployed thousands of additional troops, including elite
soldiers, to the area.
A convoy of troops from Chad arrived in Maroua, the main
town in Cameroon's Far-North Region, to support the fight
against Boko Haram, late on Saturday, Cameroon defence ministry
spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck said on Sunday.
Chad has a reputation as one of the region's best militaries
and helped French forces drive al Qaeda-linked Islamists from
northern Mali in 2013. Government officials in N'Djamena say the
deployment to Cameroon includes around 2,000 soldiers, armoured
vehicles and attack helicopters.
Ghana's President John Mahama, who currently heads West
African bloc ECOWAS, told Reuters on Friday that regional
leaders will seek approval from the African Union next week to
create a new force to fight Boko Haram.
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar; Writing by Joe
Bavier; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Susan Thomas)