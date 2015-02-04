DAKAR Feb 4 Cameroon's army killed at least 50 Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday and lost six of its own soldiers in clashes with the Nigerian Islamist group in the border town of Fotokol, Cameroon's information minister said.

The insurgents attacked Fotokol early on Tuesday and fierce fighting ensued for the most of the morning until they were driven out of the town, Issa Tchiroma told Reuters by telephone.

"Six soldiers were killed and at least 50 Boko Haram fighters died in combat," the minister said, adding that the toll was provisional and there could be more casualties.

Cameroon's L'Oeil du Sahel newspaper, based in the Far North Region, reported on Wednesday that Boko Haram fighters massacred several dozen people in the town and slit the throats of several others in Mosques and homes.

The minister declined to comment, saying he was waiting for an official report from the defence ministry.