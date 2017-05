Chadian soldiers walk in front of a building that Boko Haram insurgents used as their base before being driven out by the Chadian military in Dikwa March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Madjiasra Nako

N'DJAMENA About 10 Chadian soldiers have been killed fighting Boko Haram militants since troops from Chad and Niger crossed into Nigeria on Sunday in a major cross-border offensive, a Chadian officer said on Monday.

The officer, who asked not to be named, also confirmed reports from Niger sources that the joint offensive had freed the border town of Malam Fatouri and Damasak, some 10 km (6 miles) further to the south, which had been previously been held by Boko Haram.

