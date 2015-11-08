N'DJAMENA Female suicide bombers killed at least three people and wounded a dozen others on Sunday in an attack on a village in Chad, a police spokesman said.

Ngouboua is home to displaced Chadians as well as Nigerian refugees who have fled the violence in Islamist group Boko Haram's strongholds in northeast Nigeria, and the militants have attacked it several times in the past year.

The two bombers also died in the twin blasts in Ngouboua, a fishing village on the shores of Lake Chad.

"I can confirm that there was an attack in Ngouboua," said national police spokesman Paul Manga, who added that both bombers were believed to have been women, but gave no further details.

The number of those killed was provisional and could rise, he said.

Chad is at the forefront of a regional effort to counter Boko Haram, which has stepped up cross-border raids into Chad, Cameroon and Niger from its Nigerian bases.

A long-awaited 8,700-strong regional task force is set to begin joint operations soon against the Islamist fighters when the region's rainy season ends, a top United Nations official said late last month.

