* Chad troops believe they can beat Boko Haram
* Nigeria unwilling to let foreign soldiers cross border
* Allies at odds as tide turning against Islamists
By Daniel Flynn and Bate Felix
N'DJAMENA/YAOUNDE, March 3 When battle-hardened
Chadian troops overran a Boko Haram camp in northern Nigeria
last week, they wanted to press deep into territory controlled
by the Islamist group but Nigeria refused to let them.
Having defeated al Qaeda in Mali two years ago, Chad's
military believes it could could finish off Boko Haram alone. It
has notched up victories that have pushed the Nigerian militants
back from the Cameroonian border.
But with presidential elections this month, Nigeria is keen
to press ahead with its own military campaign against Boko
Haram, aiming to push it out of major towns before the March 28
ballot.
In a country proud to be a major African power, it would be
an embarrassment to President Goodluck Jonathan as he seeks
reelection for a smaller nation to tackle Nigeria's security
problems, diplomats say.
In their forward base in the town of Gambaru on the
Nigeria-Cameroon border, Chadian soldiers displayed dozens of
guns seized from Boko Haram and a burnt-out armoured vehicle
painted with black and white Arabic script.
"We turned back because Nigeria did not authorise us to go
any further," army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa said.
Nigeria's spokesman for operations in the northeast, Mike
Omeri, said cooperation between Chadian and Nigerian forces has
brought some major military successes and any issues would be
resolved via existing command structures.
But the Chadians say there have been no joint operations
between the two forces. Chad's offer to join a Nigerian
offensive to capture Baga, site of one of Boko Haram's worst
atrocities in January, was rebuffed, Bermandoa said.
Officials from Chad, Niger and Cameroon say lack of
cooperation from Nigeria has for months hampered efforts to put
together a regional taskforce against Boko Haram. Chad was
compelled to take unilateral action in January, under a deal
that allows it to pursue terrorists into Nigeria, after Boko
Haram violence started to choke off imports to its economy.
With Niger and Cameroon deploying thousands of troops on
their borders, blocking escape routes for Boko Haram, the tide
may be turning. In what Nigeria has branded a sign of
desperation, the Islamist group has carried out wave of suicide
attacks and threatened to disrupt the election.
Francois Conradie, analyst with South African-based NKC
Research, said that if the current offensive can be sustained,
Boko Haram could quickly be driven out of the remaining towns it
holds. It would, however, remain a deadly rural guerrilla force.
"All of this is good news for stability and will probably be
to Mr Jonathan's electoral advantage," he said.
OPPOSITION CRITICISES RELIANCE ON CHAD
Many in Nigeria ask why it took so long to act. Boko Haram
killed thousands last year and kidnapped many more in its
six-year campaign for an Islamist emirate in Africa's largest
oil producer.
Niger, Cameroon and Chad say Nigeria neglected the uprising
in its economically backward northeast, an opposition
stronghold. Borno state is home to two percent of Nigeria's 170
million people.
But in recent months, Muhammadu Buhari, a former military
ruler who is running as the presidential candidate for the
opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), has gained
popularity with voters desperate for tough policies both on
corruption and Boko Haram.
Amid pressure from the ruling People's Democratic Party
(PDP), Nigeria's electoral commission announced a six week
postponement to the Feb. 14 election, to allow the army to
tackle the security situation in the northeast so voting could
go ahead there.
Ernst Hogendoorn, Crisis Group's Africa deputy programme
director, said the government appeared to have engineered the
delay in the hope the APC would slip up or the military could
boost Jonathan by defeating Boko Haram.
"Boko Haram has certainly suffered a strategic setback ...
Clearly this improves Goodluck Jonathan's chances somewhat,"
said Hogendoorn. "The question is do any of these forces have
the ability to maintain this tempo, particularly the Chadians
and to a lesser degree the Nigerians?"
With Chad already squeezed by a slump in the price of oil,
its main export, the government says it can only sustain the
offensive in Nigeria for a short time, diplomats say.
Buhari, however, has already criticised Jonathan for relying
on Chad to push back Boko Haram, saying his government would
tackle the problem alone. Many in the military and the
government are keen to limit foreign involvement on Nigerian
soil, diplomats say.
When Chadian forces last month entered the town of Dikwa,
they were told to leave by Nigeria's military, which said it was
planning air strikes, Bermondoa said.
After Nigeria's army retook Baga last month, Army Chief
Major General Kenneth Minimah said his soldiers would recapture
a handful of remaining towns before the elections, listing Dikwa
as one of them. "The war is almost ended," he said.
TENSIONS HAMPER REGIONAL FORCE
Boko Haram was long regarded by neighbouring countries as an
internal Nigerian problem, but attacks in Cameroon and Niger
last year prompted the regional response. Niger, Nigeria, Chad,
Benin and Cameroon agreed in May to join forces against the
militants.
Since then, however, distrust and misunderstandings have
stymied preparations for the force, due to take effect by the
end of this month. Nigeria initially sent low-level
representatives to planning meetings, angering its allies.
Cooperation between Cameroon and Nigeria has been dogged by
long-running border tensions, while Niger accused Nigerian
troops of cowardice.
"Nigeria must get involved and honour its promise of
providing between 2,500 and 3,000 to the multinational force,"
said Cameroon's defence spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck.
Cameroon has stepped up its activities since July, when Boko
Haram attacked Kolotafa, the hometown of its deputy prime
minister, killing dozens and kidnapping his wife.
The government has boosted its security forces in northern
Cameroon from 700 to around 7,000.
"We have to do whatever it takes to make sure the sect does
not occupy any town in Cameroon," said Colonel Joseph Nouma, in
charge of Operation Alpha, the mission against Boko Haram.
However, Nouma said he has orders not to enter Nigeria, and
Cameroon has denied Nigerian troops the right to pursue
insurgents into Cameroon.
Along its 400 km (250 miles) border with Nigeria, Cameroon
has created 14 new bases, with heavy artillery batteries. It has
also deployed surveillance drones, a senior intelligence officer
said.
Another senior Cameroon military figure said they were
attempting to choke off Boko Haram's revenues, including the
trade in fuel with Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
"All of this looks to be paying off," the officer said, with
no incursions since mid-February.
