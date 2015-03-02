Oil prices rise on expectation of output cut extension
* Macron victory in France presidential election also lifts market
DIKWA, Chad March 2 Chadian troops drove out Boko Haram militants from the town of Dikwa in Nigeria, an army spokesman said on Monday, losing one soldier in the battle.
"We have total control of the town," said Colonel Azem Bermandoua. He added that many Boko Haram fighters had also been killed in the clashes on Monday in northeastern Nigeria, the Islamist group's stronghold.
A Reuters reporter on the scene said black and white Boko Haram flags still flew in a town deserted of residents after several weeks of occupation. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Macron victory in France presidential election also lifts market
LONDON, May 5 Oil traders have finally given up on an early rebalancing of the crude market, with flat prices and calendar spreads plunging to the lowest level since OPEC’s agreement was announced.