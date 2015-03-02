DIKWA, Chad March 2 Chadian troops drove out Boko Haram militants from the town of Dikwa in Nigeria, an army spokesman said on Monday, losing one soldier in the battle.

"We have total control of the town," said Colonel Azem Bermandoua. He added that many Boko Haram fighters had also been killed in the clashes on Monday in northeastern Nigeria, the Islamist group's stronghold.

A Reuters reporter on the scene said black and white Boko Haram flags still flew in a town deserted of residents after several weeks of occupation. (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Ralph Boulton)