N'DJAMENA/YAOUNDE, March 12 Much of the Chadian
force fighting Boko Haram in Nigeria has withdrawn to Cameroon
and is preparing to deploy further south, Chadian soldiers and a
Cameroonian military official said on Thursday, signalling the
potential start of a new offensive.
Chad's military has spearheaded an operation by Nigeria's
neighbours against the Islamist militant group that has killed
thousands in northeast Nigeria and, in recent months, mounted
increasing cross border raids.
Chadian soldiers, who asked not to be identified, said
troops operating in Nigeria had pulled back from their forward
base of Gambaru to Fotokol, a town on the Cameroon side of the
border.
"We don't know the reason for the withdrawal. We just
received the orders," one of them said, adding that the force
was now heading south to the border town of Banki.
Banki lies on the main road from Cameroon to the Nigerian
town of Bama, where Nigeria's military has been planning an
offensive.
A spokesman for the Chadian military was not immediately
available for comment. Chadian troops are also battling Boko
Haram to the north along the border with Niger.
A Cameroonian military source confirmed Chadian troops had
crossed back into Cameroon and were headed south but gave no
further details.
Chadian troops last week pushed the furthest they have gone
into Nigeria when they freed Dikwa, a town at a major crossroad
some 80 km (50 miles) east of Maiduguri, the capital of the
northeastern Borno state.
Since then, Nigeria asked Chadian troops to leave and
deployed its own troops to the town, Chadian officers said.
Mistrust and rivalries have hamstrung coordination between
the regional armies, which are in the process of planning and
seeking United Nations backing for a joint 10,000-strong force
to defeat Boko Haram.
Chadian officials complain that Nigeria has repeatedly
prevented them from advancing despite Chad having scored several
victories against the militants, who recently pledged allegiance
to Islamic State and aim to carve out a caliphate in Nigeria's
northeast.
Nigeria's military denies any lack of cooperation and says
it has not been credited enough for its own gains against Boko
Haram.
With Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan seeking reelection
at polls on March 28, his opponent Muhammadu Buhari has
lambasted his government for relying on Chadian intervention to
tackle Boko Haram.
(Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)