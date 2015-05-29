N'DJAMENA, May 29 Chad said on Friday that its
army killed at least 33 militants from Nigeria's Boko Haram
Islamist group and lost three soldiers in heavy fighting on an
island on Lake Chad earlier this week.
"They tried to attack us on Choua Island but we pushed them
back," Colonel Azem Bermandoa, a spokesman for Chad's army, told
Reuters, referring to an island that sits near to where the
borders of Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon meet.
News of the clash came as Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in as
Nigeria's new president and regional armies are working to stamp
out Boko Haram's insurgency.
