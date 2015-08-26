(Adds details on casulaties, raid in Niger)
By Madjiasra Nako
N'DJAMENA, Aug 26 Two suicide bombers believed
to belong to Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram blew
themselves up outside a Chadian army camp on Wednesday, but
failed to inflict any other casualties, security sources said.
An officer at the Kaiga Ngouboua base in the Lake Chad
region said the two bombers tried to get into the camp, but were
pushed back by a guard and so blew themselves up at the
entrance. No one except the bombers was killed, he said.
The bombing took place as 10 people, including the accused
leader of Boko Haram in Chad and northern Cameroon, went on
trial in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, accused of involvement
in deadly attacks in the city in both June and July. There was
no evidence the two events were connected.
The campaign to crush Boko Haram has spread into Niger,
Cameroon and Chad as well as Nigeria. The neighbouring countries
have seen cross-border raids by the militants.
N'Djamena will host the command centre of a 8,700-strong
multinational force to fight Boko Haram.
President Idriss Deby has said that Boko Haram, whose
stronghold in northeastern Nigeria lies less than 100 km (60
miles) from N'Djamena, can be defeated by the end of the year.
In a further example of the violence, at least two people
died in a suspected Boko Haram raid overnight on Tuesday in
Niger, security sources said. The village of Abadam was the
scene of a raid by unidentified planes in February in which at
least 35 died.
The 10 people on trial were charged under terrorism laws
with conspiracy, using explosives and drug trafficking, state
prosecutor Laoumpambe Mahouli Bruno said.
They include Mahamat Moustapha, alias Bana Fanaye, the
alleged chief of Boko Haram in Chad and northern Cameroon.
Moustapha, 30, and born in northern Cameroon, was arrested in
late June.
"I shoulder responsibility for my actions. I bought weapons
and munitions and send them to Nigeria to Boko Haram. I am a
soldier for my religion. I signed a pact with God. One day Jihad
will come," he told the court.
