By Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS/ABUJA, April 14 A video showing 15 of the
219 schoolgirls held by the jihadist group Boko Haram has added
pressure on the Nigerian government to secure their release,
after activists accused authorities of mishandling the case in
the two years since their mass kidnap.
Weeping parents identified the girls captured by Boko Haram
fighters, who want to establish an Islamist state in northeast
Nigeria and have waged a seven-year campaign of violence,
killing thousands of people and displacing two million.
President Muhammadu Buhari, elected a year ago on a promise
to end endemic graft and crush the group, said in December the
government could talk to Boko Haram if credible representatives
emerged.
In January he said the government was launching a new
investigation into the kidnapping, vowing to return the girls
captured at a school in the town of Chibok while taking exams.
But little has emerged since then.
In the video, apparently taken in December and given to
government officials by Boko Haram as proof of life for the
negotiations, a person asks the 15 girls to say their names as
they stand quietly in two rows, wearing headscarves.
"I saw all the girls and they are Chibok girls," Esther
Yakubu, a parent of one of the abducted girls who saw the video
broadcast by CNN said. "I recognise some of them because we are
in the same area with them."
Yakubu was marching with some 30 other parents and activists
to the presidential villa in the capital Abuja to demand the
government do more to return the girls. Police stopped them at
the road leading to the villa.
Witnesses to the kidnapping, Nigerian military and security
officials, Western diplomats and counter-terrorism experts blame
a series of failings by politicians and the military in dealing
with the militants, including a lack of co-ordination.
Information Minister Lai Mohammed told CNN the government
was still reviewing the video. When asked about efforts to get
the girls released he only said: "There are ongoing talks."
A top government official who declined to be named said an
official reaction would only be made once the military had
established the video's authenticity.
INFORMATION "LOST"
Activists said Buhari's government is not doing enough,
urging the state to use the video for clues to find the girls
and speak to girls who had managed to flee Boko Haram captivity.
"The incredible wealth of information that victims of
terrorists can offer our security forces is being lost in the
current undefined and ineffective approach," Aisha Yesufu of the
#BringBackOurGirls group said in a statement.
Buhari has blamed his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan who was
slow to react to the abduction.
Under Buhari's command, Nigerian troops backed up by Chad,
Niger and Cameroon have recaptured most of territory held by
Boko Haram, which pledged allegiance to Islamic State last year.
However, Boko Haram has no unified leadership which makes it
difficult for the government to find someone to negotiate with,
analysts say.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a video
circulated last month in which he seemed to suggest he was
ailing and Boko Haram was losing its effectiveness. But another
video emerged last week saying there would be no surrender.
Fulan Nasrullah, a security analyst, said there was little
chance of a breakthrough in the talks between the government and
the militants after the failure of previous efforts.
"The government is angry about the leak, as are the
insurgents," he said. "The insurgents are not currently willing
to negotiate for the girls following the government's alleged
bad faith in previous negotiations," he said.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuoha, Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by James Macharia and Dominic Evans)