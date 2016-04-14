(Updates with information throughout)
By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani
ABUJA, Nigeria, April 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
group of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by the Islamist group
Boko Haram exactly two years ago have been identified in a new
video, raising hopes that they are all alive and renewing global
calls for efforts to find them.
A video obtained by U.S. network CNN was shown to three
mothers of girls abducted two years ago from Chibok in northeast
Nigeria in the first possible sighting of the girls since a
video of them in captivity was released in May 2014.
Boko Haram militants abducted 276 schoolgirls from Chibok on
April 14, 2014, of which 57 escaped but 219 are still missing
despite a global campaign #bringbackourgirls involving
celebrities and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.
About 15 girls featured in the new video, saying they were
from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and
pleading with the Nigerian government to cooperate with Boko
Haram on their release.
The girls said they were being treated well but wanted to go
home and be with their families.
Rifkatu Ayuba and Mary Ishaya said they recognised their
daughters, Saratu and Hauwa, in the video, while a third mother,
Yana Galang, identified five of the missing girls.
"The girls were looking very, very well," Galang said in a
telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation after a
screening of the video in Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria.
A CNN spokesman said the network had obtained the video from
a source "close to the negotiations" after it was sent to
negotiators by their captors as "proof of life".
He said it appeared to have been shot on December 25 last
year because the girls say so in the video and the metadata also
indicated this.
Various false leads have raised hopes of finding the girls
over the past two years but their whereabouts remains unknown.
POLITICAL TENSIONS
The kidnapping of the girls became a political issue in
Nigeria with the government and military criticised for their
handling of the incident and failing to track down the girls.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan was criticized for his
slow reaction. He was defeated in an election last year by
Muhammadu Buhari who ordered a new investigation into the
abductions.
Galang said the girls in the video spoke in Hausa, which is
widely spoken in Nigeria, and in Kibaku, the Chibok language.
"They were definitely our daughters ... all we want is for
the government to bring back our girls," said Galang, adding
all the girls were wearing hijabs in the video.
Galang said one mother, Ayuba, was relieved to see her
daughter as she had heard a rumour shortly after the kidnapping
that her daughter had been killed by Boko Haram.
"She was very happy to see her in the video ... her daughter
is alive," Galang said.
To mark two years since the mass abduction, the United
Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown, called
for immediate action to release the girls.
"The Chibok girls are now a symbol of our apparent weakness
to protect young lives," Brown said in a statement.
"Their parents still wake up each morning not knowing
whether their daughters are alive or dead, married or single or
violated as slaves. They deserve better."
Brown, a former British prime minister, called on the UN
Security Council to take urgent action to protect children.
He urged backing for a declaration stating attacks on
schools and universities are crimes against humanity and more
funding for schools in conflict situations and fragile states.
Amnesty International estimates about 2,000 girls and boys
have been abducted by the Boko Haram since 2014, with many used
as sex slaves, fighters and even suicide bombers.
This week a report from the United Nations Children's Fund
(UNICEF) said Boko Haram child suicide bombings have surged
11-fold in West Africa over the last year, to 44, with children
as young as 8, mostly girls, used to bomb schools and markets.
Boko Haram's six-year campaign to set up an Islamic emirate
in northeastern Nigeria has killed some 15,000 people, according
to the U.S. military.
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith; Please credit the Thomson
Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that
covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property
rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)