ABUJA, March 27 The Nigerian army said on Friday
it destroyed the headquarters of Boko Haram after capturing the
northeastern town of Gwoza from the Islamist insurgent group.
Boko Haram seized Gwoza in August last year, declaring that
they were ruling the town by Islamic law. The insurgents were
believed to have held some 200 schoolgirls kidnapped from Chibok
almost a year ago in the town.
The announcement of the capture of Gwoza comes a day ahead
of Nigeria's presidential election in which President Goodluck
Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.
Several members of Boko Haram were killed and a mop-up
operation was taking place in Gwoza, the army said on its
official twitter account, adding that details would follow.
The Nigerian government was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)