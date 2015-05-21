(Adds quotes, detail and context)
By Julia Payne
ABUJA May 21 The International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it was stepping up its work in
the Lake Chad region, where more than a million people have been
forced from their homes by the Boko Haram insurgency.
Red Cross programmes in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria,
the countries adjoining Lake Chad, will be expanded, Peter
Maurer, president of the ICRC, told a news conference during his
first official visit to Nigeria.
"Whole communities have fled their villages and endured
unimaginable suffering ... even if the fighting stopped
tomorrow, it will take years of investment and painstaking work
to rebuild livelihoods and services," he said.
"The combined volume of those activities in Lake Chad are
today 110 million Swiss francs ($118 million), which makes this
region the third most important humanitarian activity of the
ICRC worldwide. Just after Syria and South Sudan."
The six-year insurgency waged by Boko Haram to carve out an
Islamist state in Nigeria's northeast has displaced around 1.5
million people. Thousands were killed last year in an
unprecedented land grab by the militant group.
The ICRC is seeking an additional $60 million for the area
for this year, with $45 million of that sum to be allocated to
Nigeria.
Maurer said the number of people fleeing their towns in
Nigeria's Borno state to seek refuge in state capital Maiduguri
was still "staggeringly high".
Borno state is the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency
and the region worst hit by the fighting. The Islamist militants
also control territory in neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe states.
Nigerian troops, with the help of forces from Niger and
Chad, have managed to push the group out of many areas in the
last few months but are still trying to root militants out of
their last stronghold in the Sambisa forest reserve in Borno.
Maurer said the mistrust within communities over who might
be loyal to Boko Haram was even worse than the divisions he had
seen among Syrians caused by their civil war.
"What struck me as well are accounts of stigmatisation of
those who come out of those areas controlled by Boko Haram.
There is a broad insecurity in the society on who is a Boko
Haram and why are these people coming out now? And why to the
refugee camps?" Maurer said.
