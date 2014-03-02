People look at damage in a market area after a bomb explosion in Ajilari-Gomari near the city's airport, Maiduguri, Borno State March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria The death toll from a twin bomb attack carried out by suspected Islamist militants in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri has risen to 46 people, a witness and a rescue official said on Sunday.

The first blast went off at around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Saturday in a busy market area in Ajilari-Gomari near the city's airport, with another explosion following minutes later, several witnesses said.

Maiduguri is at the centre of an insurgency being waged by the Islamist sect Boko Haram, which has killed thousands in its bid to create an Islamic state in Africa's second largest economy.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)