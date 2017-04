LONDON At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in a bomb and gun attack on a mosque in Nigeria's biggest northern city Kano on Friday, the deputy police commissioner told reporters.

Gunmen set off three bombs and fired on worshippers at the central mosque, witnesses said, in an assault that bore the hallmarks of Islamist Boko Haram militants.

