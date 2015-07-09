An explosive ordnance device police officer and the Kano State police commissioner inspect the scene of Monday night's bombing by a female suicide bomber at Aliyu bin abi talib mosque in Kano, Nigeria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Senator Shehu Sani, speaks with an injured victim of the Sabon-Gari Local Government Secretariat bomb blast, on the outskirts of the city of Zaria, in Kaduna, Nigeria July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Journalists and other goverment officials gather at the scene of a bomb blast, at Sabon-Gari Local Government Secretariat on the outskirts of the city of Zaria, in Kaduna, Nigeria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

ABUJA Nigerian troops have arrested the mastermind of bombings in the central cities of Jos and Zaria this week that killed at least 69 people, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

No one has taken responsibility for the attacks but they bore the hallmarks of Islamist sect Boko Haram, which has been waging a six-year insurgency in Africa's largest oil producer.

"The highly placed terrorist was arrested with two others who were in his company. One of them was however shot while trying to escape," the defence ministry said.

The suspect was picked up at a checkpoint in the northeast city of Gombe, on the fringes of Boko Haram's northeast stronghold, it added.

Last week, more than 200 people died in a string of attacks in Africa's most populous nation, piling pressure on new President Muhammadu Buhari who is working with neighbouring states to quell the insurgency.

A joint operation by Nigeria and its neighbours has reduced attacks in recent months but bombings in the centre of the country suggests Boko Haram may be shifting its focus further south and west, towards the capital, Abuja.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish a state adhering to strict sharia law through an insurgency that began in 2009. It controlled an area larger than Belgium at the end of 2014.

(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)