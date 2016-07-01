KADUNA, Nigeria Sierra Leone's deputy high commissioner in Nigeria has been kidnapped in the northern state of Kaduna, a security source and an embassy official said on Friday.

An investigator from Nigeria's Department of State Security (DSS) said Major-General Nelson Williams had been abducted, but did not disclose when the kidnapping took place.

"We are in touch with the kidnappers. They made some demands and we are trying to see how we can meet it and secure his freedom," said the DSS investigator, who wanted to remain anonymous.

An official at Sierra Leone's embassy in the capital, Abuja, who also did not want to be named, confirmed that the abduction had taken place.

Kidnapping for ransom is a common problem in some parts of Nigeria.

(Reporting by Garba Muhammad; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)