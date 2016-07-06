ABUJA Sierra Leone's deputy high commissioner in Nigeria has been released four days after being kidnapped in the northern state of Kaduna, officials of the two West African countries said.

Major-General Alfred Nelson-Williams, who was abducted on Friday while travelling from Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to Kaduna state, was freed on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. (1500 GMT).

The diplomat has been reunited with his family after having "regained his freedom", Nigerian police spokesman Don Awunah said in a statement, adding Williams was "in good condition". Further details about the release were not disclosed.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 40 million naira ($141,985). Sierra Leone's minister of information, Mohamed Bangura, confirmed that the diplomat was freed on Tuesday but did not say whether or not a ransom was paid.

Kidnapping for ransom is a common problem in parts of Nigeria, Africa's biggest energy producer and most populous country.

($1 = 281.7200 naira)

(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana, in Freetown; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Mark Heinrich)