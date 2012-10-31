KADUNA, Nigeria Oct 31 Gunmen suspected to be
armed robbers have killed 20 people in a village in the
northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, authorities said on
Wednesday, a similar attack to one in June.
Dozens of men armed with guns stormed Kaburu village early
on Tuesday morning, demanding money before shooting and hacking
people to death, local residents said.
"They were all shot to death while the village head was
slaughtered with a sword," local government spokesman Salihu
Anga told Reuters by phone.
At least 27 people were killed in June when suspected armed
robbers attacked several villages in Zamfara.
Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed hundreds across the
north this year in its campaign for an Islamic state in a
country split roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
Boko Haram mostly attack in northeastern Borno state and its
capital Maiduguri, the sect's base, but a recent military
crackdown there has pushed its insurgency into other areas.
On Sunday, a suicide bomber drove a jeep full of explosives
into a church in Kaduna, about 70 miles (113 km) from the
Zamfara border, killing eight people and triggering reprisals
that killed at least two more.
A breakdown of law and order has created opportunities for
armed gangs driven more by money than ideology.
Nigeria's mainly Muslim north celebrated the Islamic Eid
al-Adha holiday at the end of last week. Violent crimes often
increase in Nigeria around holidays when people carry more cash.
Zamfara, at the base of the Sahel in the far northwest of
Africa's most populous nation, shares a border with Niger.