* Health workers administering polio vaccines
* Islamists Boko Haram behind recent attacks
* Nigeria is one of 3 countries where polio is endemic
By Chukwuemeka Madu
KANO, Nigeria, Feb 8 Gunmen on motorbikes shot
dead nine health workers who were administering polio
vaccinations in two separate attacks in Nigeria's main northern
city of Kano on Friday, police said.
No one claimed responsibility but Islamist militant group
Boko Haram, a sect which has condemned the use of Western
medicine, has been blamed for carrying out a spate of assaults
on security forces in the city in recent weeks.
Some influential Muslim leaders in Kano openly oppose polio
vaccination, saying it is a conspiracy against Muslim children.
The attacks will hit efforts by global health organisations
to clear Nigeria's mostly-Muslim north of polio; a virus that
can cause irreversible paralysis within hours of infection.
It is the second time this year that polio workers have come
under attack by Islamist militants after gunmen killed aid
workers tackling the disease in Pakistan last month.
"Gunmen on bikes opened fire on a health centre in the
Hotoro district killing seven, while an attack on Zaria Road
area of the city claimed two lives," said police spokesman
Magaji Musa.
"They were working for the state government giving out polio
vaccinations at the time of the attack," Musa added.
Kano government banned motorbikes from carrying passengers
last month after the Emir of Kano, one of the country's most
prominent leaders, was nearly killed when gunmen attacked his
convoy, killing four of his aides.
Kano residents said soldiers had cordoned off the areas
attacked and movement was being restricted in the city.
ISLAMIST THREAT
Boko Haram killed hundreds last year as part of its campaign
to impose Islamic law, or sharia, on a country of 160 million
split roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
The group is seen as the most serious threat to the
stability of Africa's top energy producer, and Western
governments fear the country could become a base for operations
of al Qaeda-linked Islamist groups in the Sahara.
President Goodluck Jonathan has highlighted links between
Boko Haram and Saharan Islamists and said that relationship
justified his decision to join efforts by French and West
African forces to fight militants in Mali last month.
In 2003, northern Nigeria's Muslim leaders opposed polio
vaccinations, saying they could cause infertility and AIDS.
Their campaign against the treatments was blamed for a
resurgence of the disease in parts of Nigeria and other African
countries previously declared polio-free.
Polio, a virus that attacks the nervous system, crippled
thousands of people every year in rich nations until the 1950s.
As a result of vaccination, it is now only endemic in three
countries - Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
According to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, there
were 121 new cases of polio in Nigeria last year, compared to 58
in Pakistan and 37 in Afghanistan.
"This is certainly a set back for polio eradication in
Nigeria, but not a stop," said Oyewale Tomori, a campaigner for
polio eradication in Nigeria.
"The best we can do is to work harder and see the end of
polio ... so their loss will not end as a useless sacrifice."
At least 16 health workers taking part in polio vaccination
drives were killed in attacks in Pakistan in December and
January.
Local Taliban militants said they did not carry out those
attacks although its leaders have repeatedly denounced the
vaccination programme as a plot to sterilise people or spy on
Muslims.
