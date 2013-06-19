* Nigeria says militants use Thuraya phones to plan attacks
* Military offensive aims to crush Boko Haram rebels
MAIDUGURI, June 19 Nigeria's military banned the
use of Thuraya satellite phones on Wednesday in northeastern
Borno state, a step it said was designed to stop Islamist
militants communicating.
President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in
Borno and two other states on May 14, ordering extra troops in
to try to crush Islamist sect Boko Haram, whose insurgency
against has killed thousands of people in the past three years.
Authorities cut the mobile network in Borno state in the
same week to disrupt Boko Haram's operations.
It is the most determined offensive yet against Boko Haram,
whose nickname translates as "Western education is sinful" and
whose struggle to carve an Islamic state out of
religiously-mixed Nigeria has destabilised Africa's top oil
producer.
Borno state military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Sagir Musa
said the ban was imposed after evidence emerged that Boko Haram
used satellite phones to coordinate attacks on civilians,
including in two school attacks in the past week.
Suspected Islamist militants fired on a school in Maiduguri
on Tuesday, killing nine students.. The attack
followed one in the city of Damaturu, also under a state of
emergency, that killed seven pupils and two teachers.
"Effective from 19th June 2013, the JTF imposes a ban on the
use and sales of Thuraya phones and accessories," Musa said in a
statement handed out to journalists. "Anyone seen with Thuraya
phones, recharge cards and accessories will be arrested."
The move will make it even more difficult for journalists to
report from the conflict zone, something press freedom groups
say Nigeria's military has been trying to do anyway.
Nigerian forces say their offensive has enabled them to
wrest back control of the remote northeast from Boko Haram. They
say they have destroyed important bases and arrested more than
150 suspected insurgents.
But critics take the latest attacks as evidence that Boko
Haram will prove almost impossible to stamp out using pure
military means, since they inhabit a vast, semi-desert area with
porous borders with Chad, Cameroon and Niger.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Joe
Brock/Mark Heinrich)