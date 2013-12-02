MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 2 Nigerian authorities
imposed a 24-hour curfew in the main northeastern city of
Maiduguri on Monday after suspected Islamist militants staged an
attack there in the early hours.
Baba Ahmed Jidda, a spokesman for the government of Borno
State, of which Maiduguri is the capital, announced the curfew
in a statement, but provided no details about the attack and did
not say whether there had been any casualties.
"The imposition of the curfew is necessitated by an attack
in Maiduguri by people suspected to be Boko Haram members in the
early hours of today," he said.
"Borno state government pleads with all citizens to remain
calm and law abiding until the situation is put under control."
The Nigerian military has periodically imposed curfews on
Maiduguri, birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency, but it is
rare for the state government to make such an announcement.
In May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency in Borno and two other states, ordering an all-out
offensive against the Islamist group, which is fighting to
establish an Islamic state in Nigeria, Africa's most populous
country split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims.
Initially the campaign appeared to temper the violence as
soldiers wrested back control of towns, cities and stretches of
semi-desert in the northeast from the militants.
But they have retreated to remoter areas, including the
forested Gwoza hills near Cameroon, from where they have mounted
deadly counter-attacks and have stepped up killings of civilians
they accuse of collaborating with the authorities.
The military said last Friday it may have killed more than
50 Islamist insurgents in an air strike on one of their main
bases in Gwoza.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing
by Gareth Jones)