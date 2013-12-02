* Authorities call 24-hour curfew in Maiduguri after attacks
* Nigerian military is using air power against Boko Haram
(#(Adds military statement))
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 2 Nigerian authorities
imposed a 24-hour curfew in the main northeastern city of
Maiduguri on Monday after Islamist militants attacked an air
force base and army sites overnight, the military said.
Baba Ahmed Jidda, a spokesman for the government of Borno
State, of which Maiduguri is the capital, announced the curfew
in a statement, but gave no details of the attacks and did not
say if they had caused casualties.
The Nigerian military has periodically imposed curfews on
Maiduguri, birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency that is the
gravest threat to Africa's top oil producer. But it is rare for
the state government to make such an announcement.
Nigerian defence headquarters spokesman Brigadier General
Chris Olukolade later said in a statement that security forces
had repelled attacks by "daring terrorists".
"Military locations such as Nigerian Air Force Base and some
Nigerian Army locations in Maiduguri were targeted," he said.
Three disused aircraft and two helicopters were damaged.
Flights to and from Maiduguri airport, which is near the air
force base, had been disrupted but had now resumed, he said.
Residents recounted fierce fighting overnight.
"My family and I could not sleep till daybreak because the
shooting continued till about 8 a.m.," Haruna Ali told Reuters
at the scene, where Borno state governor Kassim Shettima was
surveying the aftermath of the violence.
"We are going to replace all buildings destroyed by the
insurgents even if they destroy them a hundred times," Shettima
declared, walking past a burnt-out fuel truck. "I know we shall
overcome ... the Satanic ideology of this group."
In May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency in Borno and two other states, ordering an all-out
offensive against the Islamist group fighting to establish an
Islamic state in Nigeria. Africa's most populous country is
split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims.
Nigeria has used air power to bomb suspected Boko Haram
bases, including a strike on Friday that the military said might
have killed more than 50 insurgents in one of their main bases
in Gwoza.
Initially the offensive appeared to temper the violence as
soldiers wrested back control of towns, cities and stretches of
semi-desert in the northeast from the militants.
But Boko Haram's fighters have survived many assaults during
the 4-1/2-year-old insurgency. After retreating this year to
remoter areas, including the forested Gwoza hills near Cameroon,
they have mounted deadly counter-attacks and stepped up killings
of civilians they accuse of collaborating with the authorities.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing
by Alistair Lyon)